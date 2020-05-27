The Court of Appeal ruled that unrestricted public access to the election document infringed on residents’ privacy and voting rights. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court’s order to restrict public inspection of voters’ registry sparks fears of curbs on press freedom

  • Court of Appeal orders the government to consider providing a mechanism for voters to shield their personal data listed in the registry
  • Government lawyer Raymond Leung SC says authorities will only allow news organisations registered with the administration access to the list
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Updated: 10:15pm, 27 May, 2020

