The Court of Appeal ruled that unrestricted public access to the election document infringed on residents’ privacy and voting rights. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong court’s order to restrict public inspection of voters’ registry sparks fears of curbs on press freedom
- Court of Appeal orders the government to consider providing a mechanism for voters to shield their personal data listed in the registry
- Government lawyer Raymond Leung SC says authorities will only allow news organisations registered with the administration access to the list
