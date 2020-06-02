Students at Chinese University in Sha Tin hold a protest for a class boycott on September 2, last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: student cleared of assaulting policeman after magistrate raises questions about officer’s ‘honesty and reliability’
- Constable Shum Hung-yuen had testified that he was assaulted inside police van
- But medical report raised doubts about his account and he was also unable to explain how defendant Aidan Tam sustained serious injuries
