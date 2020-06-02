Chow Pak-kwan (in blue) walks out of West Kowloon Court after being granted bail on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong student shot by officer during protests last year has applied to drop out of school, court hears

  • Chow Pak-kwan had a kidney and half his liver removed after an officer shot him when he allegedly tried to rob the policeman of his revolver in Sai Wan Ho last year
  • Court hears he is unable to concentrate in studies and requires counselling, while the officer and his family was subject to death threats and doxxing
Brian Wong
Updated: 9:20pm, 2 Jun, 2020

