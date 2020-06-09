Protesters storm the Legislative Council on July 1 during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 12 defendants accused of storming Legislative Council face new riot charges

  • More serious offence to be added to trespass charges for defendants including actor Gregory Wong, according to prosecution filing
  • Allegations relate to the breaching of Legco by anti-government protesters on July 1 last year, the handover anniversary
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 12:31am, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters storm the Legislative Council on July 1 during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE