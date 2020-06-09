Protesters storm the Legislative Council on July 1 during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: 12 defendants accused of storming Legislative Council face new riot charges
- More serious offence to be added to trespass charges for defendants including actor Gregory Wong, according to prosecution filing
- Allegations relate to the breaching of Legco by anti-government protesters on July 1 last year, the handover anniversary
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters storm the Legislative Council on July 1 during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Winson Wong