Hong Kong protests: judge finds teacher guilty of assaulting officer, questions mental state in remanding to psychiatric facility

  • Yeung Pok-man, 29, claimed police had threatened to throw him off the roundabout where he was pulled over for delaying traffic on November 11
  • Magistrate suggested a personality disorder could be responsible for what she called a fabrication, questioning if he was fit to continue teaching
Brian Wong
Updated: 5:01pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Fanling Court Magistrate Debbie Ng Chung-yee on Friday found 29-year-old teacher Yeung Pok-man guilty of assaulting a Hong Kong police officer. Photo: Winson Wong
