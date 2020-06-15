Media tycoon Jimmy Lai (left), at West Kowloon Court, is one of the 15 defendants. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: 15 opposition figures charged over unauthorised rallies apply to have trial put on hold
- The defendants, who include media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine ex-legislators and activists, face 61 charges following their arrests in April
- Activist Avery Ng plans to challenge a decision by prosecutors to move the trial to the District Court, where potential penalties are higher
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai (left), at West Kowloon Court, is one of the 15 defendants. Photo: Dickson Lee