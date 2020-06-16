Two water cannon and an armoured vehicle arrive as clashes break out between riot police and students outside Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: teens involved in Polytechnic University clashes have charges struck out

  • Magistrate issues care and protection order after 14-year-olds plead guilty to taking part in unlawful assembly
  • Boy and girl had initially been accused of rioting during incident on November 18
Brian Wong
Updated: 3:28pm, 16 Jun, 2020

