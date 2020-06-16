Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on Tuesday underscored her department’s right to quash private prosecutions believed to be motivated by politics or ‘improper’ intent. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong justice secretary says ‘improper’ intent, political motivations reasons to quash private criminal prosecutions

  • Teresa Cheng’s comments come as several such prosecutions, including ones tied to last year’s anti-government protests, have been allowed to proceed
  • Last month, opposition lawmaker Raymond Chan used the tactic to pursue an assault case against pro-Beijing counterpart Kwok Wai-keung
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:05pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on Tuesday underscored her department’s right to quash private prosecutions believed to be motivated by politics or ‘improper’ intent. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE