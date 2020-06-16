Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on Tuesday underscored her department’s right to quash private prosecutions believed to be motivated by politics or ‘improper’ intent. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong justice secretary says ‘improper’ intent, political motivations reasons to quash private criminal prosecutions
- Teresa Cheng’s comments come as several such prosecutions, including ones tied to last year’s anti-government protests, have been allowed to proceed
- Last month, opposition lawmaker Raymond Chan used the tactic to pursue an assault case against pro-Beijing counterpart Kwok Wai-keung
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on Tuesday underscored her department’s right to quash private prosecutions believed to be motivated by politics or ‘improper’ intent. Photo: Nora Tam