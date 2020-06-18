Police constable Ng Yat-kai (left) leaving the Coroner's Court at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong policeman accused of using a ‘human shield’ to stop a speeding seven-seater vehicle, leaving two dead and four injured
- Constable Ng Yat-kai denied setting up a makeshift roadblock using at least three vehicles with civilians on board while chasing the vehicle
- However, he admitted instructing the vehicles to slow down, without seeking seniors’ approval, and had forgotten the force’s internal rules
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police constable Ng Yat-kai (left) leaving the Coroner's Court at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Brian Wong