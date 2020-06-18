Police constable Ng Yat-kai (left) leaving the Coroner's Court at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong policeman accused of using a ‘human shield’ to stop a speeding seven-seater vehicle, leaving two dead and four injured

  • Constable Ng Yat-kai denied setting up a makeshift roadblock using at least three vehicles with civilians on board while chasing the vehicle
  • However, he admitted instructing the vehicles to slow down, without seeking seniors’ approval, and had forgotten the force’s internal rules
Brian Wong
Updated: 9:26pm, 18 Jun, 2020

