Social worker Lau Ka-tung (in black) speaks outside the High Court on Tuesday after being granted bail. He is appealing a conviction for obstructing police last July at an unauthorised rally in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long area. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: social worker who blocked police vows to keep helping protesters after winning bail pending appeal
- Lau Ka-tung was convicted of deliberately obstructing police at an unauthorised anti-government rally in Yuen Long last July
- Referring to his recent jail stint, the 24-year-old said he felt ‘privileged to experience the suffering of protesters’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Social worker Lau Ka-tung (in black) speaks outside the High Court on Tuesday after being granted bail. He is appealing a conviction for obstructing police last July at an unauthorised rally in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long area. Photo: Brian Wong