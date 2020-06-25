Weapons seized in a Tuesday morning raid in a Yuen Long village are displayed at a police press conference. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police seize more than 500 weapons ranging from butterfly knives to nunchucks in raid on mahjong parlour worker’s flat
- The 55-year-old, charged with possession of prohibited and offensive weapons, allegedly sold some via online platforms
- Police say weapons unlikely to be used at anti-government protests, though they will investigate motive of buyers
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Weapons seized in a Tuesday morning raid in a Yuen Long village are displayed at a police press conference. Photo: Facebook