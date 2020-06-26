The High Court ruled that it was unlawful for the German Swiss International School to impose a language requirement on its directors. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong court rules it discriminatory for international school to require all elected board directors to speak fluent German

  • Judge slams ‘messy’ corporate governance of German Swiss International School
  • The discriminatory regulations contravened the Race Discrimination Ordinance, the judge said, with GSIS within the definition of a club
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:08pm, 26 Jun, 2020

