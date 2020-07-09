The victim of a fire attack last year explained to Eastern Court on Thursday why he chose to intervene in the trashing of a train station by radical protesters. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: man set on fire says he was standing up for justice when confronting black-clad mob
- Victim also tells Eastern Court that challenging radical protesters’ behaviour without calling police was foolish
- He spoke of his ordeal at the trial of two people accused of disorderly conduct during verbal confrontation before fire attack
