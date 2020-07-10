Protesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: man convicted of desecrating Chinese flag becomes second to see sentence go from community service to jail time
- Judge’s decision to toughen sentence follows an April appellate court ruling that imprisonment was only appropriate punishment
- Tang Chi-lok, originally ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, will instead spend five weeks in jail
