Protesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam TsangProtesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man convicted of desecrating Chinese flag becomes second to see sentence go from community service to jail time

  • Judge’s decision to toughen sentence follows an April appellate court ruling that imprisonment was only appropriate punishment
  • Tang Chi-lok, originally ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, will instead spend five weeks in jail
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:52pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam TsangProtesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters trample a Chinese flag during a September protest in Hong Kong. One man convicted of desecrating the flag on Friday saw his sentence increased from 240 hours of community service to five weeks in jail. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE