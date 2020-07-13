Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai appears at West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and 12 others face incitement charges over June 4 Tiananmen vigil
- All of the 13 appear in court accused of inciting people to take part in an unauthorised assembly on June 4
- Police had banned the annual gathering for the first time in three decades, citing public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
