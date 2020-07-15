Opposition activists (from left to right) Yeung Sum, Lee Chuk-yan (Longhair), Leung Kwok-hung, Jimmy Lai, Cyd Ho, Richard Tsoi, and Leung Yiu-chung outside West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson LeeOpposition activists (from left to right) Yeung Sum, Lee Chuk-yan (Longhair), Leung Kwok-hung, Jimmy Lai, Cyd Ho, Richard Tsoi, and Leung Yiu-chung outside West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: opposition activists facing range of criminal charges drop legal challenge against court switch

  • Group including media tycoon Jimmy Lai had considered judicial review against decision to move trial to District Court
  • New venue means 15 defendants face tougher sentences if convicted
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:20pm, 15 Jul, 2020

