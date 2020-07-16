The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora TamThe Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: social worker, tutor jailed in two separate cases over violence and possession of dangerous items

  • Presiding magistrates say deterrent sentences needed to maintain public order, as both men were involved in major protests during last year’s civil unrest
  • Yan Ka-chai was found with materials for petrol bombs, while Yau Chi-lok was arrested for unlawful assembly and officer assault
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:25pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora TamThe Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE