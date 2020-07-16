The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: social worker, tutor jailed in two separate cases over violence and possession of dangerous items
- Presiding magistrates say deterrent sentences needed to maintain public order, as both men were involved in major protests during last year’s civil unrest
- Yan Ka-chai was found with materials for petrol bombs, while Yau Chi-lok was arrested for unlawful assembly and officer assault
Topic | Hong Kong protests
