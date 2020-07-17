Hong Kong police confront a man wielding a kitchen cleaver on Friday in an incident that began when the man refused to wear a surgical mask on a local bus as now required by law. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong third wave: police officer draws gun on cleaver-wielding man who flouted new Covid-19 mask rule on bus
- A group of six officers caught and arrested the 47-year-old after a foot chase, with one using pepper spray
- The incident began aboard a KMB bus in the city’s Tai Po area at about 3pm
