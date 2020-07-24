Smoke billows out of Fai Ming Estate in Fanling on January 26, 2020. Photo: Edmond SoSmoke billows out of Fai Ming Estate in Fanling on January 26, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong student sent to detention centre for carrying flammable liquid at protest against coronavirus quarantine facility

  • Ho Chi-lok, a 22-year-old student, has been spared jail after Fanling Court accepted his apology for the offence on January 26
  • He will perform intensive labour for up to a year at Sha Tsui Correctional Institution
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:04pm, 24 Jul, 2020

