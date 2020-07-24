The Tuen Mun Law Courts Building. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: man cleared of weapons charges after judge accepts baton, laser pointer found in car may be from passengers
- Insurance agent Ng Kai-nam had ferried protesters during an anti-government rally and even advised them on evading police checkpoints
- But acting principal magistrate finds prosecution unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt that defendant knew the exact nature of the items
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Tuen Mun Law Courts Building. Photo: K. Y. Cheng