People Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong justice department may intervene in private prosecution launched by lawmaker accusing rival of assault
- People Power chairman Raymond Chan has launched criminal proceedings against pro-Beijing lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung stemming from May 8 meeting
- Department is looking into the case, and magistrate gives Kwok until after legislative elections to enter plea
