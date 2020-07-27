People Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson LeePeople Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson Lee
People Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong justice department may intervene in private prosecution launched by lawmaker accusing rival of assault

  • People Power chairman Raymond Chan has launched criminal proceedings against pro-Beijing lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung stemming from May 8 meeting
  • Department is looking into the case, and magistrate gives Kwok until after legislative elections to enter plea
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:11pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson LeePeople Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson Lee
People Power chairman Raymond Chan received court approval last month to proceed with his criminal complaint. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE