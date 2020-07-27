The trial of Poon Yung-wai (right) is expected to last for 10 days at West Kowloon Court. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: man who allegedly spread rumours on Facebook of police officers assaulting women at detention centre pleads not guilty to incitement charges
- Poon Yung-wai, 37, is alleged to have published four Facebook posts, accusing officers of committing heinous crimes at San Uk Ling Holding Centre
- Prosecutors allege Poon posted comments on an open Facebook group with more than 50,000 members under the alias ‘Kim Jong-un’
