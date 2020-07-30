Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin intends to plead guilty to two counts over an August 18 assembly in Victoria Park. Photo: May TseFormer lawmaker Au Nok-hin intends to plead guilty to two counts over an August 18 assembly in Victoria Park. Photo: May Tse
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin intends to plead guilty to two counts over an August 18 assembly in Victoria Park. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: ex-lawmaker Au Nok-hin to plead guilty to illegal assembly charges, faces five years in jail

  • Lawyers for former lawmaker Au Nok-hin tell court he will plead guilty to organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly last year
  • Ten of the other 14 defendants, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and prominent barrister Martin Lee, will plead not guilty
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:48pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin intends to plead guilty to two counts over an August 18 assembly in Victoria Park. Photo: May TseFormer lawmaker Au Nok-hin intends to plead guilty to two counts over an August 18 assembly in Victoria Park. Photo: May Tse
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin intends to plead guilty to two counts over an August 18 assembly in Victoria Park. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE