Police arrest anti-government protesters near the Sogo Department Store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district during a New Year's Day protest. Photo: Dickson LeePolice arrest anti-government protesters near the Sogo Department Store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district during a New Year's Day protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: magistrate cites weak prosecution evidence in declining to accept teen’s guilty plea

  • While 18-year-old admitted carrying flammable liquid to a demonstration, the magistrate ruled it could not be proven he intended to use it
  • The case has been adjourned until next Tuesday to give prosecutors a chance to discuss the matter
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:11pm, 4 Aug, 2020

