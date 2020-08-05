Agnes Chow, Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrive at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: opposition activist Agnes Chow convicted of inciting siege of police headquarters
- Chow last month pleaded guilty to incitement and taking part in an unauthorised assembly outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on June 21, 2019
- Fellow members of the now defunct Demosisto, Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam were also charged over the incident and have pleaded not guilty
Topic | Hong Kong protests
