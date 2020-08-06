A 12-year-old boy on Thursday admitted at Fanling Court that he bit a police officer who attempted to arrest him as he threw bamboo sticks onto railway tracks during a November 11 protest. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: 12-year-old sent to juvenile facility after admitting to tossing bamboo on MTR tracks, biting police officer
- The Form One pupil, who cannot be sent to jail due to his age, bit the arresting officer’s right ring finger during what was described as a fierce struggle
- Two co-defendants, aged 21 and 18, also pleaded guilty for actions during a November 11 anti-government protest that attempted to paralyse city traffic
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A 12-year-old boy on Thursday admitted at Fanling Court that he bit a police officer who attempted to arrest him as he threw bamboo sticks onto railway tracks during a November 11 protest. Photo: Winson Wong