A 19-year-old student was given probation for vandalising the office of lawmaker Junius Ho in July last year. The incident came after Ho was seen in a video shaking hands with men linked to an attack at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong student gets 12 months’ probation for vandalising office of pro-Beijing lawmaker filmed shaking hands with mob attack suspects

  • Anson Chu, 19, was spared jail for smashing a glass wall with a metal stand at Junius Ho Kwan-yiu’s branch office in Tsuen Wan on July 22
  • His attack followed Ho being seen in a video shaking hands with men in white T-shirts linked to an attack on protesters at an MTR station
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:58pm, 10 Aug, 2020

