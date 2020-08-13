The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: lawyers of prosecuted opposition politicians seek court order to prevent police from checking their seized phones

  • Lawyers of five former lawmakers say police might abuse their power after a magistrate earlier granted officers unlimited access to the seized phones
  • But judges at the High Court say distrust of police is not an issue for them to deal with, while reserving their judgment till the end of the month
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:49pm, 13 Aug, 2020

The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
