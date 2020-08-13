The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: lawyers of prosecuted opposition politicians seek court order to prevent police from checking their seized phones
- Lawyers of five former lawmakers say police might abuse their power after a magistrate earlier granted officers unlimited access to the seized phones
- But judges at the High Court say distrust of police is not an issue for them to deal with, while reserving their judgment till the end of the month
