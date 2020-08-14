Police officers use pepper spray in a train carriage at a platform of the station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: first person prosecuted over Prince Edward MTR Station chaos jailed for a year for possession of weapons and unlicensed radio gear
- Chung Yat-ki, 33, was caught with a catapult, a bag of screw caps, a laser pointer and two sets of radio transceivers on station platform
- Defendant’s brother testified that the weapons and transceivers were work-related – a claim the magistrate rejected as untruthful
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police officers use pepper spray in a train carriage at a platform of the station. Photo: Handout