Hong Kong protests: first person prosecuted over Prince Edward MTR Station chaos jailed for a year for possession of weapons and unlicensed radio gear

  • Chung Yat-ki, 33, was caught with a catapult, a bag of screw caps, a laser pointer and two sets of radio transceivers on station platform
  • Defendant’s brother testified that the weapons and transceivers were work-related – a claim the magistrate rejected as untruthful
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:50pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Police officers use pepper spray in a train carriage at a platform of the station. Photo: Handout
