Police Constable Cheung Kam-fuk at District Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Constable denies disguising himself as protester during siege of Hong Kong police headquarters
- Cheung Kam-fuk testifies at trial of construction worker accused of rioting and assault over incident in June last year
- Officer says he arrived at Wan Chai building wearing T-shirt and shorts after being called in for duty and protesters started beating him
