A temporary ban had been issued on officers searching the phones until the judicial review was decided. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: five opposition figures lose judicial bid to stop police accessing their mobile phones
- Veteran pan-democrat Martin Lee and four others had lodged judicial challenge over wide power granted to police in a warrant two months ago
- The five are among 15 people facing a total of 61 charges arising from four banned processions between August and October last year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A temporary ban had been issued on officers searching the phones until the judicial review was decided. Photo: Warton Li