A temporary ban had been issued on officers searching the phones until the judicial review was decided. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: five opposition figures lose judicial bid to stop police accessing their mobile phones

  • Veteran pan-democrat Martin Lee and four others had lodged judicial challenge over wide power granted to police in a warrant two months ago
  • The five are among 15 people facing a total of 61 charges arising from four banned processions between August and October last year
Chris Lau
Chris Lau and Brian Wong

Updated: 9:41am, 20 Aug, 2020

