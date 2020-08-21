Police received a complaint about the publication of inappropriate video clips and photographs involving children. Photo: Shutterstock
Explicit clips and images of teens having sex and posing half-naked sparks Hong Kong police probe after they are circulated online
- Several explicit video clips featuring teenage boys and girls have been distributed online since Wednesday
- Police warn that laws targeting crime prevention in the real world will also apply online
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police received a complaint about the publication of inappropriate video clips and photographs involving children. Photo: Shutterstock