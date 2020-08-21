Police received a complaint about the publication of inappropriate video clips and photographs involving children. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Explicit clips and images of teens having sex and posing half-naked sparks Hong Kong police probe after they are circulated online

  • Several explicit video clips featuring teenage boys and girls have been distributed online since Wednesday
  • Police warn that laws targeting crime prevention in the real world will also apply online
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 2:00am, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police received a complaint about the publication of inappropriate video clips and photographs involving children. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE