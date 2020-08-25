The victim, an employee of the US consulate, was walking downhill on Garden Road when he was attacked, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
American working for US consulate in Hong Kong attacked for unknown reasons while walking near office
- The facilities manager, who is in his 40s, was walking on Garden Road when the suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the head
- Police said no motive for the attack was yet known and that he had been treated at Queen Mary Hospital
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
