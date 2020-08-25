The victim, an employee of the US consulate, was walking downhill on Garden Road when he was attacked, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

American working for US consulate in Hong Kong attacked for unknown reasons while walking near office

  • The facilities manager, who is in his 40s, was walking on Garden Road when the suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the head
  • Police said no motive for the attack was yet known and that he had been treated at Queen Mary Hospital
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 7:19pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The victim, an employee of the US consulate, was walking downhill on Garden Road when he was attacked, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE