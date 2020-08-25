Anti-government protesters participate in a New Year's Day march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay earlier this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: student handed probation for throwing brick at water cannon truck, waiter gets community service for possessing spanners
- The brick-throwing incident took place during a protest on January 1, and reportedly left the water cannon truck with a 8cm scratch
- The waiter, meanwhile, had planned to use the spanners to dismantle metal barriers along roadways
Topic | Hong Kong protests
