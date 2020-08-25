Ho Pui-yee appears at West Kowloon Court on the first day of the inquest into the death of her 15-year-old daughter Chan Yin-lam, whose body was found in the sea near Tseung Kwan O. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teen found in waters off Tseung Kwan O suffered from mental disorder but was not suicidal, doctors tell inquest into death
- An act of self harm that could have been interpreted as a suicide attempt was Chan Yin-lam’s attempt to get out of a juvenile facility, social worker says
- The 15-year-old’s body was found in the waters off Tseung Kwan O last September
