Chiu Kwan-yi described her final days together with classmate Chan Yin-lam to the Coroner’s Court on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Classmate of Hong Kong teen found dead at sea recalls odd behaviour on their final day together

  • Student Chiu Kwan-yi struck up a friendship with Chan Yin-lam at the start of their term at the Hong Kong Design Institute
  • She tells an inquest into the teen’s death her friend seemed happy at first but acted strangely the last time she saw her

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:51pm, 27 Aug, 2020

