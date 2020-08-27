Sam Ka-lam claimed he was only watching the rally in Wan Chai on January 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: former university instructor arrested at rally jailed one year on weapons charges

  • Sam Ka-lam was carrying a crossbow and bolts when police detained him at a protest in Wan Chai on January 1
  • Magistrate rejects claims Sam was a bystander, noting he was carrying a large amount of protective gear at the time

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:37pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sam Ka-lam claimed he was only watching the rally in Wan Chai on January 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE