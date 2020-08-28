Chan Yin-lam went missing on September 19 last year. Photo: Handout
Police did not examine all security camera footage tracking Hong Kong teen at campus before she disappeared, officer admits

  • Detective Constable Lee Ho-kit tells inquest his team did not have the resources to examine all 300 hours of footage showing Chan Yin-lam’s final day at school
  • His investigation only focused on confirming she left the campus unharmed

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:35pm, 28 Aug, 2020

