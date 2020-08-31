Police Constable Chan Kwok-wing offered a differing account from his supervisor on how the Chan Yin-lam’s case was first classified. Photo: Edmond So
Police officers give contradictory testimony on whether death of Hong Kong teen girl was first deemed suspicious
- Constable tells inquest his superior found it suspicious that Chan Yin-lam’s body was naked and bore minor injuries when pulled from waters last year
- But the sergeant denies he made such a classification, saying the body’s decomposed state and lack of any apparent fatal wounds made determination difficult
