Police Constable Chan Kwok-wing offered a differing account from his supervisor on how the Chan Yin-lam’s case was first classified. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police officers give contradictory testimony on whether death of Hong Kong teen girl was first deemed suspicious

  • Constable tells inquest his superior found it suspicious that Chan Yin-lam’s body was naked and bore minor injuries when pulled from waters last year
  • But the sergeant denies he made such a classification, saying the body’s decomposed state and lack of any apparent fatal wounds made determination difficult

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:27pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police Constable Chan Kwok-wing offered a differing account from his supervisor on how the Chan Yin-lam’s case was first classified. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE