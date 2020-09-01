Another police operation relating to pet smuggling was held on Monday following last week’s raid on the Pet Oasis animal hotel. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest three more in pet-smuggling investigation
- Police swoop on animal facilities in Kowloon and New Territories during operation targeting those illegally transporting animals
- Probe took a dark turn last week when crates of dead cats and dogs found washed up on Hong Kong beaches
