Forensic pathologist Garrick Li Yuk-wah leaves the West Kowloon Law Courts on Tuesday after testifying at the inquest into the death of 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam. Photo: Brian Wong
Cause of death of Hong Kong teen found at sea unclear, but drowning a possibility, experts testify
- Forensic pathologists who performed an autopsy on the girl acknowledge it is ‘uncommon’ for a swimmer to commit suicide by jumping into the sea
- However, decomposition of the body prevented a complete analysis and a blood test for drugs and alcohol, they say
