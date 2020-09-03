The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handout
Suspected Hong Kong animal killers who surrendered to police won’t be prosecuted, with officials citing lack of evidence for not taking the case to court
- Eighteen pets, including cats and rabbits, died after 30 were thrown from high-rise building
- Secondary school teacher and merchant turned themselves in over incident on February 14
Topic | Animals
