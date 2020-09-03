The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handoutThe Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handout
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Suspected Hong Kong animal killers who surrendered to police won’t be prosecuted, with officials citing lack of evidence for not taking the case to court

  • Eighteen pets, including cats and rabbits, died after 30 were thrown from high-rise building
  • Secondary school teacher and merchant turned themselves in over incident on February 14

Topic |   Animals
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:48am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handoutThe Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handout
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has expressed outrage over the decision not to take the case to court. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE