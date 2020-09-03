Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai cleared of threatening reporter from rival Hong Kong newspaper at June 4 vigil
- The Oriental Daily reporter who Lai confronted had said he suffered from an adjustment disorder and depression due to stress from the incident
- The media mogul also faces unrelated charges connected to last year’s social unrest
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong