The exterior of the Independent Commission Against Corruption headquarters in North Point. Photo: Felix WongThe exterior of the Independent Commission Against Corruption headquarters in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong education official arrested over accessing database for details on son’s secondary school placement

  • City’s anti-graft agency says official had declared his son was applying for secondary school allotment, and had been specifically instructed not to access database
  • Suspect is charged with 10 counts of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 8:45pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
