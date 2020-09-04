A screen capture of Hong Kong Design Institute security camera footage shows 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam wandering campus before she disappeared. Photo: HandoutA screen capture of Hong Kong Design Institute security camera footage shows 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam wandering campus before she disappeared. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

New CCTV footage of last minutes on campus shows Hong Kong teen found dead last September left shoes behind before disappearing

  • Supplemental video seen by Coroner’s Court shows 15-year-old leaving belongings behind as she wanders halls of Hong Kong Design Institute
  • In one piece of security footage she is wearing shoes, a minute later, she is barefoot; no shoes were found, police say

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:51pm, 4 Sep, 2020

