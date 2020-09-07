China’s coastguard apprehended 12 Hongkongers last month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: family of fleeing bomb plot defendant caught by China’s coastguard unaware of plan to abscond, court hears
- Student Cheung Chun-fu, 22, and two other defendants among 12 arrested by coastguard while fleeing to Taiwan, prosecutors tell court
- Trio among nine men charged in five separate cases over an alleged bomb plot to kill police officers during an anti-government rally last year
