Chan Yin-lam, 15, was found in the waters off Tseung Kwan O last September. Photo: HandoutChan Yin-lam, 15, was found in the waters off Tseung Kwan O last September. Photo: Handout
Possibility that Hong Kong teen found dead at sea was drugged ‘cannot be ruled out’

  • Government chemist, called to testify a second time at inquest into death, says chloroform can dissipate readily, especially during decomposition
  • Mysterious case last year has gripped city, with forensic psychiatrist suggesting earlier the girl may have had psychosis symptoms

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:06pm, 7 Sep, 2020

