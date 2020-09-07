Chan Yin-lam, 15, was found in the waters off Tseung Kwan O last September. Photo: Handout
Possibility that Hong Kong teen found dead at sea was drugged ‘cannot be ruled out’
- Government chemist, called to testify a second time at inquest into death, says chloroform can dissipate readily, especially during decomposition
- Mysterious case last year has gripped city, with forensic psychiatrist suggesting earlier the girl may have had psychosis symptoms
Topic | Hong Kong courts
