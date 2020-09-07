The exterior of the Independent Commission Against Corruption’s headquarters in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police sergeant accused of defrauding force’s credit union to secure loans totalling HK$600,000
- The Independent Commission Against Corruption alleges that the sergeant lied on four loan applications between 2016 and last year
- He is also facing charges for allegedly using an illegal bookmaker to place bets on local horse races
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
