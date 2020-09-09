Wong Chi-yan (centre) outside Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian WongWong Chi-yan (centre) outside Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Wong Chi-yan (centre) outside Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong teen cleared of weapons charges after court finds police officer failed to present whole account of arrest

  • Wong Chi-yan, 17, was arrested during a protest in Central last November and accused of possessing a laser pointer and spray paint for unlawful purpose
  • But Eastern Court Magistrate Stanley Ho Chun-yiu calls officer an unreliable witness, pointing to several problems with his handling of the incident

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:49pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Wong Chi-yan (centre) outside Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian WongWong Chi-yan (centre) outside Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Wong Chi-yan (centre) outside Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE