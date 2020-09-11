A jury has heard evidence on Chan Yin-lam’s death since the Coroner’s Court proceedings started last month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong magistrate rules out suicide, homicide as Coroner’s Court jury begins deliberations over death of teen found floating off Tseung Kwan O
- Magistrate Ko Wai-hung points to lack of evidence of assault or threats to Chan Yin-lam’s life, says suicide cannot be ruled ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’
- The five-member jury will now focus primarily on whether it is probable the teen’s death was accidental
